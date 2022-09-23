‘Tell your family to get a smaller turkey’- Judge warns Leeds woman she could be locked up for Christmas

Recorder Ray Singh made the cheeky comment after Joanne Briscoe admitted breaching the order she was given in March.

The 40-year-old received a 24-month order after being convicted of robbery and two counts of fraud, having stolen a bank card.

She was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week after she failed to attend a planned probation appointment.

Festive threat....Judge warns Briscoe that her family might need a smaller turkey, because she could face jail this Christmas.

Mitigating on her behalf, Lily Wildman said she suffered mental health issues and had been in a “downward spiral”, but was now ready to begin complying.

But Recorder Singh sarcastically responded: “Aren’t they always motivated on the day they come to court?”

Turning serious, he then told Briscoe, of Armley Ridge Road, that he would not tolerate any further excuses.

He said: “You will not miss one appointment, even if it's an acceptable absence, although I have never fathomed what an acceptable absence is.

“I have looked at this case very carefully. It's worth 12 months inside.

“Unless you are on your deathbed, you will not miss an appointment.

“If you comply, you will be home at Christmas.

“If not, then tell them to get a smaller turkey.”

He told her to return to the court in December, but warned her that any lapses could result in her being jailed immediately.