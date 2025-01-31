Lightwaves leisure centre: Teenager stabbed after being chased through Wakefield city centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenager has been stabbed after being chased through Wakefield city centre.

Police were called at 6.12pm yesterday evening (Thursday, January 30) to a report that a male had been stabbed outside Lightwaves leisure centre, Wakefield.

Following the assault, the victim, 17, is reported to have been chased by the three males involved through Wakefield Bus Station and on to Union Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man was stabbed outside Lightwaves leisure centre, Wakefield.A man was stabbed outside Lightwaves leisure centre, Wakefield.
A man was stabbed outside Lightwaves leisure centre, Wakefield. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 17-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“He has also been arrested for possession of a bladed article in a public place. Enquiries are ongoing.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

If anyone witnessed any part of this incident, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250056905.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice