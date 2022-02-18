Teenager seriously injured after attack in footpath near Owlcotes Shopping Centre in Pudsey

It happened at 9pm on Thursday, February 19.

Police were called after a man was attacked on the footpath between Primrose Hill and the shopping centre in Pudsey.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A teenager was taken to hospital after being attacked by two men on a footpath near Owlcoates Shopping Centre.

He has serious injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.

He was treated and released..

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances. Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220090930 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.