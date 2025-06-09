Breaking

Wesley Road Armley: 17-year-old boy fighting for life and one seriously injured after double stabbing in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:58 BST

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for life after a double stabbing in Leeds.

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a flat in Wesley Road, Armley at 1.55am in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, June 8).

Officers attended and found two males, aged 17 and 29, who had both received serious stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a flat in Wesley Road, Armley. | Google/WYP

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 17-year-old remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“The 29-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been discharged from hospital and remains in police custody.”

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250320968.

