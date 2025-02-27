Teenager admits killing his own grandmother at her Leeds home

Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 12:24 BST

A teenager has admitted killing his grandmother in her own home.

Brandon Skelton pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility for the death of Mandy Barnett at the property near Wortley in October 2023.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link this morning, where he denied murder but admitted the alternative charge.

This was accepted by the Crown.

Mandy Barnett died at the address on Prince Edward Grove. (pics by WYP / National World)Mandy Barnett died at the address on Prince Edward Grove. (pics by WYP / National World)
Mandy Barnett died at the address on Prince Edward Grove. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Skelton, of Leasowe Close, Hunslet, has been held in a secure unit since his arrest and continues to undergo psychiatric treatment and assessments by medical experts.

Questions had been raised previously over his fitness to plea.

The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, adjourned the case for further reports to be prepared and the sentencing hearing will take place on May 9.

He said he would consider all options, including a hospital order which would see Skelton further detained in a hospital unit.

Mrs Barnett, 60, was brutally murdered at an address on Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley on October 23 last year. Police had been called to the property at around 11pm.

She was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Skelton was swiftly arrested and charged.

