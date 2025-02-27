Teenager admits killing his own grandmother at her Leeds home
Brandon Skelton pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility for the death of Mandy Barnett at the property near Wortley in October 2023.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link this morning, where he denied murder but admitted the alternative charge.
This was accepted by the Crown.
Skelton, of Leasowe Close, Hunslet, has been held in a secure unit since his arrest and continues to undergo psychiatric treatment and assessments by medical experts.
Questions had been raised previously over his fitness to plea.
The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, adjourned the case for further reports to be prepared and the sentencing hearing will take place on May 9.
He said he would consider all options, including a hospital order which would see Skelton further detained in a hospital unit.
Mrs Barnett, 60, was brutally murdered at an address on Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley on October 23 last year. Police had been called to the property at around 11pm.
She was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Skelton was swiftly arrested and charged.