Dealer tripped up by have-a-go-hero as he ran from police through Leeds city centre carrying bag for life full of drugs

Marcus Marrocco was arrested in Leeds city centre after running from his car when he was stopped by police in Leeds city centre.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said officers became suspicious when they saw the defendant driving a VW Golf on Marsh Lane on August 31, 2020.

Marrocco was low down in his seat and appeared to be trying to avoid being seen by the officers.

Drug dealer Marcus Marrocco was jailed for 30 months at Leeds Crown Court.

The officers signalled for Marrocco to stop and he pulled over on Kirkgate then ran from the vehicle.

Ms Pryke said Marrocco was carrying a bag for life as he fled.

A member of the public tripped him up and Marrocco dropped the bag.

The bag contained 12 street deals of cocaine, 11 of MDMA, 12 of ketamine, 12 of cannabis and 116 tablets of a class C drug.

The bag also contained two mobile phones which contained text messages relating to drug dealing.

Group text messages had been sent offering the sale of MDMA, ketamine and skunk cannabis.

Marrocco, 26, of Wellington Street, Leeds , pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, two of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of a class C drug.

He has previous convictions for unlawful wounding, possession of an imitation firearm and racially aggravated public disorder.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Marrocco pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and has no previous convictions for drugs offences.

Mr Hammond said his client accepted that he would be going to prison.