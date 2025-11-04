Teenage boy arrested for arson after fire aboard bus outside White Rose Centre, Leeds

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire aboard a bus outside White Rose Shopping Centre.

Firefighters were called to the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds last Monday (October 27), to reports of a double-decker bus on fire.

Pictures taken by the Yorkshire Evening Post at the scene showed the remains of the burnt-out bus, with the top floor destroyed. An arson investigation was subsequently launched.

In a statement provided to the YEP, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail.

“Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and officers are still appealing for any information which could assist with their investigation.”

The incident forced the temporary closure of the White Rose bus station, while firefighters tackled the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility online, quoting crime reference 13250618104. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.