A man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old in Tadcaster on Boxing Day morning.

Police today named the man who died following an incident at Rosemary Court in the town as Luke Miller from the Tadcaster area.

In statement Luke’s parents said: “There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke. Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

North Yorkshire Police says it is continuing to urge members of the public and the media to respect the privacy of Luke’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.