Swarcliffe Co-op stabbing: Two arrested after 13-year-old 'seriously injured' in Leeds Co-Op store knife attack
Detectives investigating an incident in Leeds where a teenager was stabbed and seriously injured have arrested two suspects.
The males, aged 11 and 17, were arrested this afternoon in connection with the incident that occurred in the Co-op store, in Swarcliffe Avenue, Swarcliffe, shortly after 2pm yesterday.
The 13-year-old victim was treated at hospital for injuries to their hand and head and was later discharged but will require further medical treatment.
The two males remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230281660 or online their 101livechat.