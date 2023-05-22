Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Swarcliffe Co-op stabbing: Two arrested after 13-year-old 'seriously injured' in Leeds Co-Op store knife attack

Detectives investigating an incident in Leeds where a teenager was stabbed and seriously injured have arrested two suspects.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:25 BST

The males, aged 11 and 17, were arrested this afternoon in connection with the incident that occurred in the Co-op store, in Swarcliffe Avenue, Swarcliffe, shortly after 2pm yesterday.

The 13-year-old victim was treated at hospital for injuries to their hand and head and was later discharged but will require further medical treatment.

The two males remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.

The 13-year-old victim was treated at hospital for injuries. Picture: GoogleThe 13-year-old victim was treated at hospital for injuries. Picture: Google
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230281660 or online their 101livechat.