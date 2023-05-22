The males, aged 11 and 17, were arrested this afternoon in connection with the incident that occurred in the Co-op store, in Swarcliffe Avenue, Swarcliffe, shortly after 2pm yesterday.

The 13-year-old victim was treated at hospital for injuries to their hand and head and was later discharged but will require further medical treatment.

The two males remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.

The 13-year-old victim was treated at hospital for injuries. Picture: Google