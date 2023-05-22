Swarcliffe Avenue: Police issue statement after teenager reportedly stabbed at Co-op store in Leeds
Police have issued a statement following reports that a teenager was stabbed near a Co-operative store in Leeds.
Footage from the scene showed a police cordon outside of the store on Swarcliffe Avenue yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, as well as an air ambulance departing from the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 2.12pm [yesterday] (Sunday, May 21) to reports that a teenage victim had been assaulted on Swarcliffe Avenue, Leeds.
"The victim has been taken to hospital with a wound to the hand and other superficial injuries. None of the injuries are understood to be life threatening or life changing.
"Police are at the scene and conducting enquiries.
"If anyone witnessed any part of this incident or has any information about the person responsible then they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1001 of 21/05.”