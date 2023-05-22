Footage from the scene showed a police cordon outside of the store on Swarcliffe Avenue yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, as well as an air ambulance departing from the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 2.12pm [yesterday] (Sunday, May 21) to reports that a teenage victim had been assaulted on Swarcliffe Avenue, Leeds.

"The victim has been taken to hospital with a wound to the hand and other superficial injuries. None of the injuries are understood to be life threatening or life changing.

Police were guarding a cordon outside of the Co-op store on Swarcliffe Avenue in Leeds on Sunday afternoon

"Police are at the scene and conducting enquiries.