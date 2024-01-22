Four men have appeared in court today charged over a robbery at a Leeds supermarket.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called shortly after 7am yesterday (Sunday, January 21), to a report of a robbery at the Co-op store in Swarcliffe Avenue, Leeds.

Five men were arrested from a nearby address a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Middleton, aged 46, of no fixed address, Ashley Bates, aged 29, of Farndale View, Leeds, and Connor Cooper, aged 30, of Sherburn Square, Leeds, have all been charged with robbery in relation to yesterday’s incident.

All four men appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today. Pictures: Google/James Hardisty

Cooper was also charged with a robbery at the same store on January 6 and theft from the same store on January 14.

Bates was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to yesterday’s robbery.

Charlie Rodgers, aged 20, of Southwood Gate, Leeds, was charged with two counts of handling stolen goods from the same Co-op in relation to yesterday’s robbery and one on January 6.

All four men appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today. Middleton, Bates and Cooper were remanded in custody and Rodgers was expected to be.