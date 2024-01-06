Co-op Swarcliffe Avenue: Police seal off scene as robbers raid Leeds supermarket
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, at the Co-op in Swarcliffe Avenue, was reported shortly after 7am today (January 6).
Police were told that the suspects entered the store and stole items including cigarettes and alcohol, before leaving along Whinmoor Way. No-one was injured.
Detectives from Leeds District CID have launched an investigation into the incident, as a police cordon remains in place.
Those who witnessed the robbery or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240009513, or report online using the force’s Live Chat website.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.