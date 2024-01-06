Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Co-op Swarcliffe Avenue: Police seal off scene as robbers raid Leeds supermarket

Cigarettes and booze were stolen in an early morning robbery at a Leeds supermarket.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 12:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident, at the Co-op in Swarcliffe Avenue, was reported shortly after 7am today (January 6).

Police were told that the suspects entered the store and stole items including cigarettes and alcohol, before leaving along Whinmoor Way. No-one was injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives from Leeds District CID have launched an investigation into the incident, as a police cordon remains in place.

Most Popular
A robbery at the Co-op, in Swarcliffe Avenue, Leeds, was reported to West Yorkshire Police shortly after 7am on January 6. Photo: Google.A robbery at the Co-op, in Swarcliffe Avenue, Leeds, was reported to West Yorkshire Police shortly after 7am on January 6. Photo: Google.
A robbery at the Co-op, in Swarcliffe Avenue, Leeds, was reported to West Yorkshire Police shortly after 7am on January 6. Photo: Google.

Those who witnessed the robbery or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240009513, or report online using the force’s Live Chat website.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.