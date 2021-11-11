Suspected loan sharks arrested in Leeds

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering offences following an operation in Leeds.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) working in partnership with West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service and West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at an address in the Burmantofts area of the city yesterday. (November 10)

Officers seized cash, documentation and electronic devices during a search of the property.

The suspects - a 54-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man - were taken to custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Quigley, head of the illegal money lending team, said: “We are determined to warn residents about the dangers of loan sharks, and we will work with partners to take action against them.

“Loan sharks are criminals that prey on the most vulnerable people in our communities. They trap their victims into spiralling debt and will often use intimidation and violence."

He added: “We will not tolerate these activities in Leeds and would urge anyone with information about loan sharks to report them as soon as possible.”

Leeds residents are being urged to look out for warning signs of loan sharks in the run up to Christmas.

* They give little or no paperwork.

* Avoid telling the interest rate or how much is still owed.

* Add random charges or keep increasing the amount.

* Take items as security, such as passports, bank cards or driving licences.

* Refuse to allow you to settle your debt.

* Resort to intimidation, threats or violence.

* Anyone with concerns about loan sharks can contact the Stop Loan Sharks 24 Hour Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or access support online at: stoploansharks.co.uk .

Live Chat is available on the website between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

********************