Suspect on run after stealing £1million of stock from Yorkshire yard in artic trailer

At around 1.30am on Wednesday, an offender entered a delivery compound in the Sherburn area and connected an artic trailer to the lorry cab that they were driving.

They proceeded to smash through the locked gate and made off with what is believed to be around £1million worth of stock.

Units immediately headed to the area and located the vehicle coming off the A1 at Wetherby, police said.

However, the driver decamped from the cab and made off on foot down a hawthorn-strewn embankment.

Despite an area search, which included dog units and police drones, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

"But we were chuffed to be able to stop this crime escalating in its tracks and reunite one of our local businesses with its valuable stock", a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

"The suspect remains outstanding but is likely nursing numerous cuts and bruises.

"And the vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination whilst the investigation continues."