Little warrior Jude Hawkridge, from Rotherham, was diagnosed in February 2020 and has been receiving treatment at hospital ever since.

Jude has spent huge periods of his recent life on wards and away from his friends, with only a few weeks back at Thorpe Hesley Primary School last year before it was closed down again due to the Covid pandemic.

Jude was chauffer driven through the gates in a sparkling blue Porsche car after being given the experience of looking around the showroom as a treat.

On his return this week however, the "brilliant" school pulled out all the stops for Jude.

Jude was cheered on by pupils and teachers as he arrived at the school.

His mum Jo, 47, told the YEP Jude could "barely sleep" on Sunday night due to the excitement and couldn't wait to see his friends.

This is the longest Jude has been in remission for since his original diagnosis, Jo revealed.

She is now hoping the next chapter of his life will begin surrounded by his friends again - at the school she described as "absolutely fantastic".

"They have been amazing", Jo said.

"The school has supported us every step of the way.

"Staff and Thorpe Hesley Families have done a lot of fundraising, lead by head teacher Trudi Toms, for Jude and he has become a bit of a celebrity in the village really.

"We were told there would be a few balloons on Monday but every class was outside clapping and cheering.

"Jude absolutely loved it."

Jude and his family have raised more than £85,000 for hospitals since his original diagnosis - namely Sheffield Childrens Hospital, Manchester Childrens hospital and the charity hildren with Cancer UK.

In late 2021, Jude sadly relapsed and spent more than three months in hospital battling sepsis.

He returned home for Christmas after being chosen for a trial treatment and is currently recovering.

Jude has been a season ticket holder at Elland Road since he was five years old.

His dad, Jim, had taken him to a Rotherham game but "he was bored" and after a family friend took Jude to his first Leeds game, he was obsessed.

His favourite players are Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips.

He has also been a virtual mascot at a game which he was allowed to do from his hospital bed.

A video of Jude's arrival posted by the school on Twitter has gone viral.

Jo added: "He was so excited.

"Jude couldn't wait to get back to school to see his friends again and he has not looked back since.

"The school has been brilliant."