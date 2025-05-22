A suspect driver charged with killing teenager Ashton Kitchen-White in a hit-and-run has been remanded into custody after a first court appearance.

Regan Kemp was taken to Leeds Magistrates’ Court after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.

No pleas were entered at this stage. Two further offences of failing to report an accident and failing to stop were not pursued.

Kemp, 23 of Lafrowda Close, St Just, Penzance, spoke only to confirm his date of birth and address.

Mr Kitchen-White was killed as he crossed the road near the Leeds Urban Bike Park. A suspect appeared in court this morning. | WYP / Google Maps

During the five-minute hearing it was confirmed that the matters were too serious to be heard by the magistrates’ court and the case was listed for Leeds Crown Court.

Kemp will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown on June 19.

No bail application was made and he was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

Nineteen-year-old Mr Kitchen-White died after being struck by a vehicle on Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on the evening of Friday, May 16.

The car had turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road at 10.09pm where it was in collision with the teenager who had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park.

The car made off from the scene. Emergency services attended but, despite treatment, the Mr Kitchen-White sadly died at the roadside.

His family described him as being “one in a million” who was hoping to become a doctor. They added: “We cannot express the sheer devastation we all feel.”

Meanwhile, Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston, West Lothian, who was the subject of a public appeal, has been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remains in custody, as does Liam Miller, 24, from Polbeth, West Lothian.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to investigate and are asking anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam or phone footage to please contact them.

Information can be given to officers via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 2115 of May 16. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.