Police issue suspect description as woman has finger amputated after Bradford assault

Police in Bradford have issued a suspect description after a young woman had to have her finger amputated following an assault.

Detectives in Bradford are appealing for information, including any dashcam footage, of the incident which occurred between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, September 19, on Harrogate Road near Eccleshill Community Hospital.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was with another woman when a man in a car stopped and started shouting at them.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white middle-aged male, bald and around 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark or navy top.

“The male is then reported to have got out of the vehicle and hit the victim to the hand with a plank of wood. The vehicle the man was driving is described as a five-door car that was navy-coloured, possibly a Skoda.”

The women were opposite Summerbridge Drive at the time of the assault. Any motorists with dashcam who were in the vicinity of Harrogate Road around that time, who may have witnessed any part of this incident or the vehicle that the man was driving, are asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250544262.