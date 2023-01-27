Mohammad Farooq, 27, was allegedly inspired by radical Islam when he carried out "hostile reconnaissance" of the military base in Yorkshire in January. He is said to have constructed a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7kg of a homemade low explosive mixture and a length of pyrotechnic fuse.

Farooq was arrested on January 20 outside St James's, where he had been due to work a shift. He was allegedly in possession of the explosive device and an imitation firearm – a Gediz 9mm P.A.K semi-automatic pistol.

Farooq, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, wore a grey tracksuit as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday via a video link from a police station in Bradford. He did not enter pleas to charges of engaging in conduct in preparation of an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Emergency services at St James' University Hospital in Leeds on the day that Mohammad Farooq was arrested.