Roundhay man charged with terrorism offences over suspicious package found at St James' Hospital

Mohammad Farooq, age 27, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, is charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and also keeping an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

Wards on the Gledhow wing of the hospital were evacuated because of the package found last Friday outside the building. Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene and the area was cordoned off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farooq has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link tomorrow, Friday, January 27.

The bomb disposal team at St James' Hospital last Friday. Image: Ben Lack/PA Wire

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said: “We understand people may have concerns following last week’s arrest and the resulting charges.

“For Counter Terrorism policing and its partners, public safety remains our priority at all times and an extensive and thorough investigation has led to the charges brought today.

“These enquiries have confirmed our initial assessment that this was an isolated incident. We are satisfied that there is currently no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities or the UK hospital estate, in connection with this investigation.”