Nationwide, members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) walked out indefinitely over pay on September 5, leaving countless defendants without representation and forcing judges to adjourn cases, adding to an already huge backlog.

But a new offer was put forward by the Government to which 57 per cent of members voted to accept, meaning the industrial action will come to a halt at 6pm today, Monday, October 10.

It includes a 15 per cent pay rise on existing cases, as well as new ones, and additional payment for work that was historically not paid.

Barristers striking outside Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Asadour Guzelian

There will also be a new pay advisory board to continue communications with the Government.

It comes after the CBA said the current situation was no longer sustainable, that many criminal barristers were working for below minimum wage and were leaving the practice for more lucrative areas of law.

Chris Moran, who works for Park Square Barristers in Leeds, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s a relatively good package.

"For those who have lost a lot of money in the last six months, with the different forms of industrial action, it will take some time to recoup the money lost but I think what we have done has been worth it.

"It’s been horrible, in my professional life it has been the most difficult period.

"There’s still a difference of opinion – 43 per cent voted against it so it’s still a split decision.”

Mr Moran described the advisory board suggestion as “historic” and suggests it could help stave off any strike action in future.

Prior to the walkout, he said the popular belief that criminal barristers were making huge amounts of money were often way off the mark.

Admitting a tiny percentage of top-end criminal lawyers who earn six-figure salaries, he said the general public “would be surprised” to find the majority were scraping a living.

Since the all-out industrial action began, judges at Leeds Crown Court have been forced to postpone hundreds of cases.