Street murder of Leeds man stabbed to death was an "utterly senseless act of violence"

A murder detective described the stabbing to death of a man in Leeds as an example of the "appalling human cost" of carrying knives in public.

Detective Inspector Andy Cass described the murder of St John Lewis as "an utterly senseless act of violence."

Dean Dagless was jailed for life for stabbing St John Lewis to death in street.

Killer Dean Dagless was jailed for life yesterday (August 12) and told he must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Dagless had shown no remorse over the killing and will be an "old man" when he is eventually released from prison.

The fatal attack took place on Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, on February 26 this year.

The two men had been friends but fell out over a Facebook accusation Mr Lewis sent to Dagless.

St John Lewis and partner Fay Dowson

A judge described Dagless' actions as "callous in the extreme."

Mr Lewis' partner Fay Dowson told the court that she hoped the killer would "rot in guilt" for what he had done.

After the case, Detective Inspector Cass issued a statement.

The West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team officer said: “St John Lewis was brutally stabbed to death in the street outside his home in an utterly senseless act of violence.

"Dagless was armed with a kitchen knife when he angrily confronted him and stabbed him with such force that it penetrated his heart.

"He then left him dying in the road while he attempted to cover up for what he had done.

“Singe, as he was known to family and friends, was loved by those who knew him, and his death in such sudden and violent circumstances has left them absolutely devastated.

“We hope it will bring some degree of comfort to know that Dagless has now been brought to justice and had to answer for his actions.

“This tragic case illustrates only too well the appalling human cost of people carrying and using knives, and we hope it will serve as a very stark reminder to others of the terrible consequences of knife crime.”

Describing Mr Lewis, sentencing Judge, Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "It is clear to me, having presided over the trial, that the Broadlea estate is a close-knit community and St John Lewis had many friends in that community.

"His partner Fay described him as a very kind person who always wanted to help people.

"He could, she said, have been much more and he was a 'right character'.

"He was intelligent. He was articulate. He did not have a violent bone in his body.