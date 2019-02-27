Father of Bramley murder victim said son was a 'gentleman' who 'wouldn't hurt a fly'

Have your say

THE FATHER of Bramley murder victim St John Lewis has spoken of his shock and sadness after his son's death.

St John Lewis, who celebrated his 45th birthday on Sunday, suffered fatal injuries in a stabbing on Tuesday (Feb 26).

St John Lewis with partner Fay Dowson

Speaking from his home in Malta, Mr Lewis's father Alfie Lewis, 72, said St John's partner Fay Dowson rang to tell him the tragic news on Tuesday night.

Family name Bramley murder victim

Mr Lewis said "We all have to die, but to die like that is terrible. It is so unfair. He was such a nice guy, I loved him so much.

"God knows how much he must have suffered to be stabbed like that."

St John Lewis (left) with stepsister Vhe Mendoza and father Alfie Lewis

Mr Lewis added: "He was a gentleman who was very keen to help people. He wouldn't hurt a fly.

The ambulance service contacted police just after 3pm on Tuesday after paramedics were called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the street and St John Lewis was given CPR at the scene following the incident.

He received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

St John Lewis

Alfie Lewis said his son doted on his three dogs called Charlie, Delta and Luna.

Mr Lewis, who lived in Leeds for 33-years before moving to Malta in 1993, said the family lived on Pasture Lane at Chapel Allerton when St John was growing up.

St John's mother Patricia Lewis died of cancer three-years ago.

Former Leeds bus and taxi driver Mr Lewis said St John worked as a chef at a pizza takeaway restaurant in Leeds.

A 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing by West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.