Increased stop and search powers are being kept in place in Harehills for a further 24 hours after a man was charged with possession of a machete.

An order covering the area was put in place yesterday (25 August) to prevent serious violence and keep communities safe following an incident involving men armed with machetes in Edgware Avenue on Tuesday evening.

There were no reports of any injuries at the time, and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify and arrest those involved.

Superintendent Russ Hughes, of Leeds District, said: “After comprehensively reviewing the need for continued use of Section 60 in Harehills, we have assessed that there remains a clear basis for extending the use of those powers for a further 24 hours.

“The positive results from the proactive stop and searches carried out by officers over the last 24 hours illustrate how useful this tactic is in targeting those carrying weapons, with the aim of preventing any further serious violence.”

Senior officers at Leeds District authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.

The authorisation came into effect at 3pm yesterday for an initial 24 hours.

A 24-hour extension has been authorised today until 3pm tomorrow and will be subject to further review.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for weapons without needing the usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Officers proactively patrolling the area carried out a total of 14 stop and searches overnight which resulted in a man being arrested and charged with possession of a machete and two kitchen knives, as well as possession of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Two other people were dealt with for cannabis possession after being stopped and searched under the same powers.