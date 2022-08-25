Man charged with possession of machete in Leeds suburb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old man, from Chapeltown, was stopped in Bexley Terrace, Harehills, last night by officers using Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

An order covering the area was temporarily put in place yesterday (August 24) to prevent serious violence and keep communities safe following an incident involving males armed with machetes in Edgware Avenue on Tuesday evening.

There were no reports of any injuries at the time, and the incident remains under investigation by detectives from Leeds District CID.

Edgware Avenue. PIC: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man arrested after being searched under Section 60 last night was charged with possession of a machete and two kitchen knives as well possession of crack cocaine and cannabis. He is due appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.

A total of 14 stop searches were carried out under the Section 60 order by officers proactively patrolling the area. Of those, three had positive results – the other two saw suspects dealt with for possession of cannabis.

The authorisation came into effect at 3pm yesterday for an initial 24 hours and is subject to review.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds said: “The positive use that officers have made of the Section 60 powers since they were brought in yesterday clearly illustrates the value of this tactic in support of our work to target those involved in carrying weapons.