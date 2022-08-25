Man charged with possession of machete in Leeds suburb
A man has been charged with possession of a machete after being arrested by officers using increased stop and search powers put in place in the Harehills area of Leeds to tackle knife crime.
The 42-year-old man, from Chapeltown, was stopped in Bexley Terrace, Harehills, last night by officers using Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
An order covering the area was temporarily put in place yesterday (August 24) to prevent serious violence and keep communities safe following an incident involving males armed with machetes in Edgware Avenue on Tuesday evening.
There were no reports of any injuries at the time, and the incident remains under investigation by detectives from Leeds District CID.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds dealer jailed after serving undercover officer from home
-
2
Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler gushes over his sister’s baby news with a sweet Instagram post
-
3
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE brands Ryanair a 'disgrace'
-
4
Murder trial for second man over Leeds street death
-
5
Driver who left mum-of-three brain damaged and 'in her own world' is jailed
The man arrested after being searched under Section 60 last night was charged with possession of a machete and two kitchen knives as well possession of crack cocaine and cannabis. He is due appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.
A total of 14 stop searches were carried out under the Section 60 order by officers proactively patrolling the area. Of those, three had positive results – the other two saw suspects dealt with for possession of cannabis.
The authorisation came into effect at 3pm yesterday for an initial 24 hours and is subject to review.
It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds said: “The positive use that officers have made of the Section 60 powers since they were brought in yesterday clearly illustrates the value of this tactic in support of our work to target those involved in carrying weapons.
“We will be continuing to focus increased attention on the area to disrupt, deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour, while maintaining our strong links with our key community representatives who are supportive of our aims.”