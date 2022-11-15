Stolen motorbike and 'machete-style knife' found by police at address in Beeston area of Leeds
Police have found a stolen motorbike and “machete-style knife” at an address in Leeds.
In a statement posted on Facebook yesterday (November 14), West Yorkshire Police Leeds South said: “As a result of information from the public, officers from the Leeds District Off Road Bike Team attended an address in the Beeston area where it was believed a stolen motorbike was being kept. Officers located the stolen bike along with a machete-style knife [and] whilst present they also seized another off-road motorbike that had recently been ridden without insurance.”