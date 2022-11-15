News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stolen motorbike and 'machete-style knife' found by police at address in Beeston area of Leeds

Police have found a stolen motorbike and “machete-style knife” at an address in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 8:59am

Due to information shared by the public, officers from the Leeds District Off Road Bike Team attended an address in Beeston where it was believed a stolen motorbike was being kept. The stolen bike was found, as was a “machete-style knife”. Another off-road motorbike, which had recently been ridden without insurance, was also seized.

In a statement posted on Facebook yesterday (November 14), West Yorkshire Police Leeds South said: “As a result of information from the public, officers from the Leeds District Off Road Bike Team attended an address in the Beeston area where it was believed a stolen motorbike was being kept. Officers located the stolen bike along with a machete-style knife [and] whilst present they also seized another off-road motorbike that had recently been ridden without insurance.”

Police attended an address in Beeston. Image: Google Earth