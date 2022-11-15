Due to information shared by the public, officers from the Leeds District Off Road Bike Team attended an address in Beeston where it was believed a stolen motorbike was being kept. The stolen bike was found, as was a “machete-style knife”. Another off-road motorbike, which had recently been ridden without insurance, was also seized.

