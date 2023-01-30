Heavily-built paedophile Samuel Frost, who has a lengthy record from crimes against children, assaulted a 16-year-old and then a 13-year-old at the stops on Garforth’s Main Street, where he was living at the time.

When police later searched his home they also found a partially-working double-barrel shotgun.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from from HMP Doncaster, he was handed a 12-year jail sentence, made up of eight years’ custody and a four-year extended licence period.

Frost has a long history of sex offending against children. He assaulted the girls at bus stops on Main Street, Garforth.

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “You have a considerable record for offences of a sexual nature. You pose a significant risk of harm at the moment. To provide suitable protection to society I’m satisfied that an extended prison sentence is suitable.”

At around 7.30am on February 15 last year, Frost approached the 16-year-old waiting at the bus stop outside the Coral bookmakers on Main Street and grabbed her bottom before walking away. The shocked girl, who says she had seen him before, turned to see him walk away, but he then looked back at her. She later picked him out at a police ID parade.

On the afternoon of May 27, he then approached a 13-year-old schoolgirl waiting at a bus stop and put his hand up her skirt, before quickly leaving the scene. He was stopped by police but “gave a bizarre account” and was not arrested, prosecutor David Hall told the court.

It was not until police went to his home on June 6 over concerns that he was self harming, did they finally arrest him. They found the 410 shotgun, on which one of the barrels was still fully functional.

He was taken to hospital by officer but was “troublesome”, kicking out at one and biting another.

The 37-year-old later admitted sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, possession of a firearm and two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

He also admitted two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and breaching the terms of the sex offenders register, having failed to notify police that he was regularly staying at a woman’s house in Leeds.

Frost was convicted of indecent assault of a child in 2001 and sexual activity with a child in 2006. He also sexually assaulted a child in 2014, riding a BMX through a Castleford park where he touched the 12-year-old girl before riding off. He was also convicted of sexual activity in the presence of children after he masturbated in front of a 12 and a 13-year-old girl at Wakefield Kirkgate Railway Station.

Mitigating for Frost in light of his latest offending, Charlotte Noddings said the “catalyst” was losing his job following the pandemic, and that he “thrived on stability”.