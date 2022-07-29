The incident took place between 2.30 and 2.50am on Stanningley Road on Thursday, July 14 after the victim was approached by a man and followed up Stanningley Road.

He spoke with her briefly and then attempted to assault her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was approached by a man and followed up Stanningley Road. Picture: WYP.

The offender fled in the direction of Gotts Park.

DI Carl Morrison of the Leeds Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into this offence and the victim has been supported by specially trained officers.

“We are now releasing CCTV stills of a man we would like to speak with and I would ask anyone who can identify him to come forwards.”

Those with information can contact PC 3676 Gamble at Leeds District Safeguarding on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13220382121.