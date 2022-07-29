Stanningley Road incident: Police issue urgent appeal for information after attempted serious sexual assault of woman in Leeds

Police in Leeds are issuing images of a man they want to identify in connection with an attempted serious sexual assault.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:19 am

The incident took place between 2.30 and 2.50am on Stanningley Road on Thursday, July 14 after the victim was approached by a man and followed up Stanningley Road.

He spoke with her briefly and then attempted to assault her.

The victim was approached by a man and followed up Stanningley Road. Picture: WYP.

The offender fled in the direction of Gotts Park.

DI Carl Morrison of the Leeds Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into this offence and the victim has been supported by specially trained officers.

“We are now releasing CCTV stills of a man we would like to speak with and I would ask anyone who can identify him to come forwards.”

Those with information can contact PC 3676 Gamble at Leeds District Safeguarding on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13220382121.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.