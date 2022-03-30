Tony Brooks was due to be produced at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon over the death of Kirstie Ellis.

Kirstie, who was 35-years-old, was found dead at an address in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, on Friday March 25..

Police have said Kirstie's body had been at the property for a number of weeks before it was discovered.Brooks' barrister, Khadim Al’Hassan, told the court that his client had tested positive for Covid after being remanded in custody following his appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday (March 29).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirstie Ellis's body was found a house on Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, on Friday March 25.

Mr Al'Hassan said he had been unable to speak with Brooks via a video conference.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, adjourned the case until April 27 when a plea and trial preparation hearing will be held.

No bail application was made and Brooks will remain in custody until that date.

A provisional trial date was set for September 26 this year.

Christopher Moran, prosecuting, said any trial would be expected to last around three weeks.

Mr Moran said police enquires are continuing as to whether others were involved in Kirstie's death.

Judge Kearl rejected an application for counsel to appear remotely at the next hearing.

He said: "Cases involving any sort of fatality, I want people in court."

A 35-year-old woman has also been arrested in relation to Kirstie's death.

She has been released on police bail.

In a statement released at the weekend, Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes, senior investigating officer at West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with Kirstie’s family at this time.

"Our early investigations show that Kirstie’s body had been in the property a number of weeks.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of her death and specialist officers are offering support to her family.

“We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Kirstie or saw anything suspicious around Stanhall Mews, from mid January 2022 onwards, no matter how small they feel it might be, to come forward and help us with our enquiry.