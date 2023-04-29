Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
32 minutes ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
3 hours ago Man suffers injuries after street brawl in early hours
4 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
6 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
19 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes

Stanley View Armley: Man found with serious injuries in Leeds street after suspected robbery and assault

Detectives have launched an investigation into a suspected robbery after a man was found in the street with serious injuries.

By James Connolly
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST

Police were called to the incident in Armley shortly after 5.30am today (April 29). It is believed the victim was assaulted and robbed by another man not long before he was found in Stanley View. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and, while serious, his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team are carrying out enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds DCT via 101 quoting crime reference 13230236555 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

The man was found in Stanley View in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google.The man was found in Stanley View in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google.
The man was found in Stanley View in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google.