Stanley View Armley: Man found with serious injuries in Leeds street after suspected robbery and assault
Detectives have launched an investigation into a suspected robbery after a man was found in the street with serious injuries.
Police were called to the incident in Armley shortly after 5.30am today (April 29). It is believed the victim was assaulted and robbed by another man not long before he was found in Stanley View. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and, while serious, his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team are carrying out enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds DCT via 101 quoting crime reference 13230236555 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat