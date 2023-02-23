4 . Half the price of nearby suburbs

“A lot of buyers are in their mid-20s and have maybe spent a year or two working after university and are ready to take their first step on the property ladder. With two-bedroom houses, that have a bit of outdoor space, typically selling for £115,000 to £125,000 and three-bedroom homes usually going for £130,000 to £160,000, it still offers great value for money. You would pay almost double this in lots of nearby Leeds suburbs."

Photo: Bruce Rollinson