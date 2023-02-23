Armley has seen property sales soar in recent years with first time buyers trying to get on the property ladder.
With Leeds city centre and the train station just two miles away, many would expect this Leeds district to cost a pretty penny. Yet part of Armley’s mass appeal is its affordability, with homes selling for an average of £115,000 for a two bedroom and £160,000 for a three bedroom property.
1. Up-and-coming part of Leeds
Jon Vickers, from Leeds based estate agent, HOP, said: “Armley is an up-and-coming part of Leeds and in recent years its popularity has soared with first time buyers wanting to get on the property ladder."
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Following in the footsteps of Bramley
“We saw a similar trend with Bramley a few years ago, which became popular with buyers because it was more affordable than the likes of Horsforth, Rodley, Farsley and Pudsey, and now the same thing is happening in Armley."
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Good local community spirit
“There’s a good local community spirit in Armley, and a busy town centre that’s full of shops and cafes. Another huge draw is its proximity to Leeds city centre and railway station, which is approximately two miles away. Electric scooters and bikes are a feature in a lot of Armley homes, as a quick way to get into the city centre, and there are regular bus services, which makes it a perfect location for anyone working in the city."
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Half the price of nearby suburbs
“A lot of buyers are in their mid-20s and have maybe spent a year or two working after university and are ready to take their first step on the property ladder. With two-bedroom houses, that have a bit of outdoor space, typically selling for £115,000 to £125,000 and three-bedroom homes usually going for £130,000 to £160,000, it still offers great value for money. You would pay almost double this in lots of nearby Leeds suburbs."
Photo: Bruce Rollinson