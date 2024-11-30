Stanks Drive Swarcliffe: Mercedes smashes into five parked cars after failing to stop for police in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Mercedes smashed into parked cars after failing to stop for police in Leeds.

At about 9.08pm last night (Friday, November 29), a car reportedly failed to stop for officers when requested it to do so in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe.

A car reportedly failed to stop for officers when requested it to do so in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe.A car reportedly failed to stop for officers when requested it to do so in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe.
A car reportedly failed to stop for officers when requested it to do so in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The Mercedes AMG coupe then crashed into five other cars, which were parked and unattended at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Three occupants were detained at the scene with one taken to hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries before being released.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice