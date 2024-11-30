Stanks Drive Swarcliffe: Mercedes smashes into five parked cars after failing to stop for police in Leeds
At about 9.08pm last night (Friday, November 29), a car reportedly failed to stop for officers when requested it to do so in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The Mercedes AMG coupe then crashed into five other cars, which were parked and unattended at the time.
“Three occupants were detained at the scene with one taken to hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries before being released.”
Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.