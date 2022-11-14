At 11:23pm on Saturday (November 12), police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire at a house in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe.

The occupants, two men and a woman, were trapped in the property and had to be rescued by firefighters. They were treated at the scene for the effects of inhaling smoke.

The fire was believed to have been started by a firework through the letterbox.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the incident. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed it or who has any information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220626722 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.