Relentless stalker attended ex's Leeds home a day after prison release

A convicted stalker ordered to stay away from his ex partner turned up at her home 24 hours after he was released from custody.

William Long was given a restraining order following the turbulent and violent five-year relationship during which the police were called out no fewer than 25 times.

But within hours of that court appearance, and being released, the woman returned to her Harehills home only to find Long waiting for her.

The 31-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for breach of the order.

Prosecutor Sam Roxborough said that the couple had started their “on/off” relationship in 2019 and which ended in March 2024.

Long was jailed for breaching his restraining order hours after it was imposed. | National World

The victim said it was marred by violence claiming she was punched, had objects thrown at her, that he threatened her and would damage her property, culminating in the police call outs.

He was remanded into custody on three occasions last year, the final time in October for which he was eventually convicted of stalking and assault during a court appearance on December 11.

He was given he 24-month community order and the three-year restraining order, then released from custody.

A day later, the woman returned home from work at around 6pm and found Long outside. He was “highly intoxicated” and told he did not deserve to be given the restraining order.

She contacted the police and Long left. Officers later decided for her own safety she should be relocated to a hotel for the night, and when they came to collect her, Long was there again and arrested.

During his interview he claimed he had been released from custody with no phone, money and a place to stay. He had slept rough on the first night but refused to do so again because he suffers from seizures.

It was later confirmed that he had been given accommodation by the homeless charity, The Saviour Trust, but he claimed he could not find it.

Long has four previous convictions for eight offences, including attacks on emergency workers.

Mitigating, Tom Doyle repeated Long’s claims about being homeless and said: “It does not justify it, but it may go someway to explaining.

“He has expressed remorse through me, and has regret for his actions.”

He said Long only began offending when he was 29 when his life “spiralled” due to his father’s death.

Mr Doyle said that the accommodation would still be available to him on his release.

Judge Richard Mansell KC rejected Long’s reasons for turning up at his former partner’s home, and said: “You were there to have it out with her.

“You were round there in 24 hours. It’s a very serious breach given that you had only literally been convicted of stalking her.”

He gave him 12 months’ jail and said the restraining order will continue.