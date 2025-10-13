Stalker had pizza delivered to home of Leeds ex and sent Uber with flowers

A scorned ex has been jailed after he refused to leave his former wife alone and making her feel like she was being followed.

Kayhan Hassan Zada had a pizza delivered to the terrified woman’s door, and even sent an Uber car to her address with flowers and chocolates.

But he would bombard her with emails with sickening comments, telling her he hoped she died of cancer.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after the judge said his intention was to maximise her fear.

The court was told that Zada and the woman had been together for around seven years, having married.

Zada ordered a pizza to his ex wife's home, along with an Uber to deliver flowers and chocolates. | NW

But they separated earlier this year amid claims he was controlling. She told the police and he was questioned and released from custody on May 27.

He then began sending her messages which she made clear were not welcome, prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the court.

On May 30 he sent her a message telling her he knew she had been at a restaurant, which she had, making her feel like he was spying on her.

He sent her emails telling her he would “ruin her life” and that he “hopes she gets cancer and dies”.

Zada said he would take his own life and would not grant her a divorce, even telling her she was a bad Muslim.

Mr Kaur said he became “fixated” that she was seeing another man.

On June 17 he sent her a pizza, then the day after he arranged for the flowers and chocolates via an Uber delivery.

The 28-year-old was re-arrested and held on remand. He eventually admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress, but only on the day he was due to stand trial.

Mitigating, Lea Levine said he had no previous convictions and said: “He accepts his behaviour was entirely wrong and came from an emotional place.

“It may explain his behaviour but in no way justifies it.”

She said he had used his time in jail proactively and added: “It’s given him a good deal of time to reflect and knows he should not have behaved the way he did.

“He feels terrible about the distress he has caused.”

Zada, of Carlton Garth, Leeds, says he wants to move away after being released and wants no further contact with his ex wife.

Judge Robin Mairs gave him 16 months’ jail and a 10-year restraining order.

He told him: “You sent her messages that implied you knew her movements, and they were accurate.

“They were intended to cause her fear and distress and make her feel like she was being watched.

“You bombarded her with a series of emails. She made it clear she did not want any further contact with you.

“You left her feeling anxious, frightened and isolated.”