Abdulrahman Mohammed Seni targeted children’s services at Kernel House in Killingbeck, claiming his case was mis-managed by the department.

The 21-year-old repeatedly visited the Killingbeck Drive building last summer “causing a nuisance”, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

On August 8, he smashed windows in the building, and returned a day later, entered the building and caused damage to a photocopier. The on August 16, he returned again and climbed a flight of stairs before starting at fire in the doorway to an office, using an aerosol and a lighter. Staff panicked as the smoke alarms were activated and the building was cleared. The fire failed to take hold.

Staff had to be evacuated from Kernel House in Killingbeck. (Google Maps)

Prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore said a roller shutter was down over the fire exit so staff were momentarily trapped. During this time Seni entered the offices and caused more damage. He was eventually arrested and held on remand.

Seni, of no fixed address, admitted attempted arson, burglary and two counts of criminal damage.

Mr Henderson-Moore said around 100 staff worked in the building, but many won’t go back and now work from home. He said it was a revenge attack by Seni because he felt the services did not deal with his case properly.

He added: “Many members of staff were disturbed by what happened and some now refuse to work in that building. That is serious psychological harm.”

Mitigating for Seni, Philip Mahoney disputed the the level of psychological harm, claiming staff only spoke in the days after the incident, and more investigation was required to find out if they were still suffering.

He said that Seni had fled the African country of Chad, adding: “He was sold a line about what life in the UK would be like by the people who transported him here.” He said he was a victim of people trafficking.

