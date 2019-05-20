Staff evacuate Leeds bank and police attend after rucksack left behind by accident

Have your say

Staff at Yorkshire Bank in Leeds evacuated the premises after a rucksack was found in the branch.

Police were called at 9.58am on Monday about the incident Yorkshire Bank branch, in Briggate, Leeds.

- > Man stabbed in Leeds arrested for production of cannabis

A police cordon was put in place whilst the bag was examined by officers.

Police found the bag to be safe and the owner, who had left it behind, returned to the scene to claim it.

A police spokesman said: "Staff evacuated the building and a cordon was put in place.

"The bag was examined by officers and found to be safe.

"Its owner returned to the scene a short time later."