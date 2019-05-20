Man stabbed in Leeds arrested for production of cannabis

Have your say

The victim of a stabbing in Leeds has been arrested after police found cannabis growing at an address in Beeston.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Normanton Place, Beeston at 3:03pm on Sunday, May 19.

A 34-year-old man was then located nearby in Cemetery Road with stab wounds that were not considered life threatening.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "He was treated in hospital and subsequently arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis growing set-up at the address in Normanton Place.

"He is currently in custody."

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190254648.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.