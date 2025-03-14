A vengeful ex who refused to leave his former partner alone later set fire to her car while it was parked outside of her home.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Walker would frequently drive past her address on Nettleton Street in Ossett an sent her a chilling message telling her: “You are my woman, end of. Till death do us part.”

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after he admitted stalking by putting her in fear of violence and arson which was reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Walker and the woman had been in a relationship for around 18 months but it ended in September last year.

He then sent her “numerous”messages and she was forced to contact the police, prosecutor Rhianydd Clement said.

Walker (pictured) torched the woman's car on Nettleton Street in Ossett after she ended their relationship and he stalked her. | WYP / Google Maps

The 36-year-old made threats to come to her address and “boot” her door in, would follow her and drive up and down her street.

In the early hours of November 10 she was disturbed by a noise outside and looked out to find her car engulfed in flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was later ascertained that the back window had been put through and investigators concluded the fire was started deliberately.

CCTV from around the street was analysed and showed the suspect climbing over a fence while Walker’s white van was also picked up in the area.

He later handed himself in to police and officers noticed he had a burn to his nose.

An impact statement written by the victim was paraphrased to the court by Ms Clement, with the woman saying she “feared for anyone who gets involved with him” and added: “He is a dangerous person with no thought or consideration for anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker, of Golden Square, Horbury, has three previous convictions for five offences, including criminal damage.

Mitigating, Paul Addison said Walker had suffered with mental-health problems for “many, many years” which included ADHD, depression and anxiety. He was also sleeping in his van having been left homeless after the relationship ended.

He said his difficulties each “combined” and he self-medicated by drinking vodka rather than seeking professional help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s not an excuse for what he did but perhaps explains why he behaved in this out-of-character way.

“He tells me he has a very strong desire to turn his life around.”

He said Walker was remorseful and ashamed of his actions.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told Walker: “It was a continuous course of conduct.

“It was conduct designed to maximise fear and distress on your part.

“You have caused very serious psychological harm to her.

“It was not spontaneous or impulsive, it was over some time.”

He jailed Walker for four years and gave him an indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from his ex partner.