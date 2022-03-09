Spice worth more than £3,000 found by police when they searched drug dealer's family home in Chapel Allerton

Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at Blayer's home in Chapel Allerton where he lived with his children on December 13, 2018.

Joe Culley, prosecuting, said a large quantity of drugs were seized as well as mobile phones, digital scales, a machete and a baton.

The prosecutor said the drugs seized included synthetic cannabis which had a street value of £3,260.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Smaller amounts of cannabis, skunk cannabis, MDMA and a class C drug were also seized.

Blayer, 44, of Woodland Lane, Chapel Allerton, was arrested but refused to comment during an interview.

He pleaded guilty to nine counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A drug and two counts of possession of a class B drug.

The court heard Blayer, of Woodland Lane, Chapel Allerton, has 22 previous convictions for offences including cultivating cannabis, possessing heroin, burglary and theft.

Mr Culley said the offences were aggravated by the fact that children were present at the house where the drugs were stored.

Sophie Kenny, mitigating, said Blayer pleaded guilty to the offences on the day he was due to go on trial.

Ms Kenny said Blayer had started working for a builder since the offences.

The barrister added: "Mr Blayer asks me to apologise to the court on his behalf for the occurrence of these offences and also for the delay in bringing the matter to a final disposal."

Blayer was given a 46-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.