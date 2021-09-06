Speeding Nissan Qashqai driver hit 60mph in 20mph zone during police chase in Leeds

Luke Tuohey drove over speed bumps at up to 60mph in a 20mph zone, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Muneeb Akram, prosecuting, said Tuohey, of Cromwell Heights, Leeds, was at the wheel of a black Nissan Qashqai which failed to stop for police just after 1am on March 18 2019.

Luke Tuohey drove a NIssan Qashqai at 60mph in a 20mph zone on Rigton Approach during a police chase in Leeds. Image: Google

Mr Akram said Tuohey, 40, started to accelerate away from police on Gledhow Road and went onto Skinner Lane.

He failed to give way at a junction and drove at 50mph in a 30mph zone.

Tuohey turned on to Argyle Road and travelled at more than 50mph on Cromwell Street.

Mr Akram said Tuohey jumped red traffic lights on Beckett Street and drove in a bus lane.

He turned on to Burmantofts Street before going on to Rigton Approach, which has a 20mph zone and speed bumps.

Mr Akram said Tuohey drove at 60mph in the 20mph zone on Rigton Approach.

He turned on to Haslewood Drive and drove on the wrong side of the road before turning on to Haslewood View.

Tuohey trid to do a three point turn and officers approached the car and foot and tried to smash its windows with batons.

Another police car blocked the Qashqai in and Tuohey and his passenger got out and ran off.

They were caught nearby after a short foot chase.

Tuohey, who admitted dangerous driving, has previous convictions for driving offences dating back to 2000.

He was jailed for eight months in 2009 after being convicted of dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving until he took an extended driving test after the 2009 offence, but did not take the test and has been banned ever since.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Tuohey was arrested on the night of the offence in March 2019 and said a postal summons was sent to an address he wasn't living at in April 2020.

Mr Hammond said Tuohey first appeared in court to face the charge on August 7 this year.