West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called at about 8.50am on Saturday, September 4.

It is believed the person had a medical episode.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person has died following an incident on a busy Yeadon High Street. Photo: Google.

Full West Yorkshire Police statement:

"Emergency services were called to a suspected medical episode on High Street, Yeadon at 8.52am on Saturday, September 4.

"Officers attended