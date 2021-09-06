Full police statement as person dies in High Street, Yeadon
A person has died following an incident on a busy Leeds high street.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called at about 8.50am on Saturday, September 4.
It is believed the person had a medical episode.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Full West Yorkshire Police statement:
"Emergency services were called to a suspected medical episode on High Street, Yeadon at 8.52am on Saturday, September 4.
"Officers attended
"The individual was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a report has been submitted to the coroner."