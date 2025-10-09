A pervert with special needs who has avoided jail on numerous occasions has finally been locked up.

Jonathan Hoyle was told by a judge at Leeds Crown Court that he probably avoided custody for such a long time because of his condition, but she told him his chances had run out.

He is subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), designed to limit his internet use and permit police to access his devices.

He was given the SHPO in 2021 for trying to groom a youngster online, and has continued to seek out young girls over the internet.

Hoyle has breached the SHPO more than 20 times, but has so far managed to escape with suspended sentences.

But after even further SHPO breaches, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told him this week: “I’m satisfied you understand what you should and should not be doing when it comes to the internet.

“You have just carried on doing this. None of the courts have wanted to send you to prison which is why they all keep giving you a chance, but you keep ignoring that.”

The court was told that the 41-year-old had two breaches from June of this year, which he admitted.

They included him deleting his internet history and deleting his Snapchat history, both of which contravene the terms of his SHPO.

The court was told that Hoyle lived in assisted accommodation on Wakefield Road, Rothwell, which offers support to those with autism and learning difficulties.

He was initially given a 24-week suspended sentence and the SHPO in 2021 for trying to communicate sexually with a child.

He breached the resulting order five times in 2022, eight times in 2023 and then nine times last year - having been in contact with nine underage girls.

Hoyle asked one to be his girlfriend and suggested to another they meet up in Leeds. He was given a six-month suspended sentence last year.

Mitigating for his latest breaches, Joe Culley said that Hoyle was aware he had previous “shots across his bow”, and Hoyle told him that he needed to get a “cheap, sh** phone” to keep him away from the internet.

Recorder Wadoodi activated five months of previous sentence, and gave him him an additional one month for the latest breaches, making a total of six months.