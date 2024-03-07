Leeds sex offender caught talking to nine underage girls after police check his phone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Hoyle, who has special needs, was given a suspended sentence and a seven-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in 2021 for attempting to engage in child sex offences. The order is designed to limit his internet use and permit police to access his devices.

The 39-year-old, who has breached the SHPO on several occasions, admitted a further nine counts before Leeds Crown Court this week. During a check on his phone by officers in March 2022, he was found to have been speaking regularly with girls as young as 13 on Facebook messenger. Although the chats were not sexual, he asked one to be his girlfriend and suggested to another they meet up in Leeds.

He admitted all nine breaches. Since receiving his initial sentence in 2021, he has been returned to court on three further occasions and handed other suspended sentences.

Mitigating for his latest breaches, Jade Bucklow said Hoyle was now under the care of Carlton House in Rothwell, which offers residential support to those with autism and learning difficulties. She said he was progressing and was due to start a college course in cookery.

Hoyle's phone showed he had been talking to nine young girls on Facebook, despite being banned by a SHPO (pic by National World)

She said his offending stemmed from him being "isolated and bored".

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Hoyle: "The offences cross the custody threshold but you are a highly-vulnerable man. Arrangements are in place to ensure you are being looked after in the community and I'm not going to upset those arrangements."