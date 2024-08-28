Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been arrested after two police officers were injured during a vehicle pursuit in north Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police officers located a suspicious vehicle, believed to have been stolen, driving on the A1 southbound shortly after 10am yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 27).

The black Nissan Qashqai left the A1 and travelled towards Wetherby on the A168. It failed to stop for officers, and was pursued. It was eventually abandoned on South View, Wetherby, following a collision with a police car.

The vehicle was eventually abandoned on South View, Wetherby. | Google

A force spokesperson said: “A man ran off from the scene, leaving behind an injured woman and a dog in the car. Searches are ongoing to locate him.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. She has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, theft, and a dangerous dog offence.

“Two police officers were injured in the collision, and were taken to hospital for checks. Thankfully, they are not believed to have been seriously injured.”

The Nissan was seized and taken to a secure facility, while the dog was taken to a kennel to be looked after.

Police have expressed their thanks to local residents who have made contact with possible sightings of the male suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-27082024-0101.