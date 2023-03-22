Steven Garth delivered three blows to the woman’s lower abdomen during the attack at the property in South Kirkby on January 9, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 34-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman for a year, and had previously been with her five years ago.

Prosecuting, Samuel Sharp said the victim was forced to give birth by caesarean section on January 2, and had suffered infections as a result. He said the couple got into an argument when Garth asked the woman for money to buy tobacco.

Garth attacked the woman, stamping on her abdomen, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Mr Sharp said she refused because she knew he had tobacco, and feared he would spend the money on drugs or alcohol. He said Garth then “exploded in anger” and pushed her to the floor by her neck.

When she got up, he struck her and she fell back again. When she tried to get to her feet to protect her child standing nearby, Garth stamped on her three times in the area of her healing scar.

A child upstairs in the property then contacted the police, but Garth left the property. When the officers turned up, the victim was so scared it was Garth returning for her she would not answer the door.

It was later found that victim’s scar was left bleeding by the attack.

Garth, of Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court. He has been held on remand since his arrest.

Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said that it was the first time that Garth, who has no previous convictions, had been incarcerated and said it had been a “short, sharp shock” for him.

The court was told that he did not still accept the full case against him, but Mr Raqif said a suspended sentence was possible. He said: “He feels really sorry. He said he has let all his family down.

"He is regularly taking medication for his mental health in prison. I believe that he does need help but it can be managed in the community. He has learned from this.”

Judge Ray Singh told Garth that parts of his pre-sentence report contained elements of “victim blaming”, which he said was in contrast to the mitigation put forward by his barrister.

He told him: “You maintained you never used your foot to assault her. This is a serious incident, a matter which you denied but which you were convicted of.

"You decided to use a weapon, namely your foot, and stamped forcefully on three occasions on the area where her caesarean section scar was.

"It was a frenzied attack on a defenceless and vulnerable female. You didn't stay to provide her with any medical attention or to say sorry. You were simply concerned about your own welfare. The only thing that can perhaps be said in your favour is that you have no previous convictions.”