Someone is cutting the feathers off pigeons in Dortmund Square and police are trying to find them

West Yorkshire Police Rural Crime team said they had found pigeons affected in Leeds City Centre.

In a social media update, they said: "Unfortunately someone has been cutting the feathers on pigeons at Dortmund Square LS1 and then removing them.

"A crime has been recorded for removing a wild bird 13220266297.

"If you have any information or have CCTV footage please call and quote the above crime number."