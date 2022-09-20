Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, is charged with the murder of Somaiya Begum, 20, who was found dead just over a mile from her home in Bradford in July after a major police search.

Khan, dressed in a grey t-shirt, today pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing before Bradford Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.

He will face a trial, expected to last three weeks, next February.

Somaiya Begum's body was found after a week-long search (Photo: WYP/SWNS)

Judge Andrew Hatton said: "Mr Pitter (prosecuting) tells me there are no plans to charge anybody else, so it will be a single defendant trial."

Somaiya, a biomedical science student at Leeds Beckett University, was last seen on June 25 at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford.

She was reported missing the next day, sparking a search that lasted almost two weeks and saw forensic officers combing a nearby industrial estate for clues.

Police discovered her body just over a mile away in Fitzwilliam Street, near the city centre, on July 6 – 11 days after she was last seen.

Khan, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, was arrested on suspicion of her murder and later charged.

An 81-year-old woman arrested in connection with Somaiya's murder remains on police bail pending, but prosecutors don't expect any more defendants to face charges.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed no further action will be taken against two men and a woman who were also arrested.

Somaiya was described by neighbours as a "quiet” girl who “kept herself to herself”, while her university said she had a “bright professional future ahead” of her.

Dr Jim Boyne, head of biomedical sciences at Leeds Beckett, said: "Somaiya had settled into life at Leeds Beckett University well and had a bright future ahead of her.

"She was thriving on her degree in biomedical science, displaying an excellent academic skill set.

"Somaiya passed the first year of her studies with very high marks and had chosen the modules she wished to study in year two of her degree.

"Somaiya was a dedicated student who was well liked by her peers and tutors and will be missed."