Snow footprints led officers to Leeds house where bungling car criminals were hiding

David Shaun Patrick Garland and Gareth Smith were spotted in the Beeston area in the early hours of March 10 in the Toyota Aygo that had been earlier reported stolen from Morley. When giving chase, the Aygo took a turn down a pedestrian alleyway where it got stuck.

The police jumped out of their pursuing vehicle and tried to smash the windows of the Aygo and deploy PAVA spray towards the defendants, who continued to rev the engine, prosecutor Lily Wildman told Leeds Crown Court.

The Aygo eventually broke free after breaking down a tree and drove off again. The stolen car was eventually abandoned on Longroyd Place. But following heavy snowfall, the officers carefully traced the footprints from the vehicle to a nearby property which they found to be locked.

Snow getting away....Garland and Smith were arrested after officers followed their footprints to the door of a house in which they were hiding.

When they eventually gained access, they found 33-year-old Smith and then 44-year-old Garland, who was in bed still fully clothed and still wearing his shoes. The police team who caught the bungling burglars joked about giving them “the dumbest criminal award”.

After being arrested, they both denied any wrongdoing. They both eventually admitted aggravated vehicle taking, although it was not determined which of the pair was behind the wheel at the time.

The court was told that Garland, of Cardinal Avenue, Beeston, was also on bail for previous offences after a Mercedes car was stolen in November. Officers found the car on Commercial Street in Morley and two males fled the scene on foot, but Garland remained in the vehicle. He was found in possession of a lock knife, two wraps of crack cocaine and cannabis. He admitted two count of possession of drugs and an offensive weapon. It is the second time he has been caught with a bladed article in public, which attracts a mandatory jail sentence.

After his arrest, Smith, of no fixed address, was returned to prison on licence for a conviction of affray. He is not eligible for release until January next year. They both appeared in court today via video link from HMP Nottingham.

Mitigating for Smith, James Littlehales said: “There's no suggestion there was anybody else about or in danger by the manner of the driving.”

For Garland, Michael Walsh told the court he was “realistic about the sentence” and said Garland’s reason for carrying a lock knife during the November incident was because he previously suffered a serious hand injury and had lost fingers, so was bandaging himself and required the knife to cut the threads.

He also said Garland was taking the drugs to “self medicate” but Mr Walsh conceded it was not a valid excuse. He said that despite having 59 previous offences to his name, Garland had largely remained out of trouble for the past nine years.

Judge Ray Singh told the pair: “Unfortunately for you, but not for the police, it had been snowing heavily that night, and they followed the footprints to a property where both of you were found inside.”