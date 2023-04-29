Sleeping-pill dealer caught in Leeds keeps his freedom because he 'only sold to close friends'
A sleeping-pill dealer stopped in Leeds narrowly avoided being locked up after convincing the court he only sold them to close friends.
Takeaway worker Ifsar Gulzar was pulled over by police on Roundhay Road in Gledhow in September 2019 and aroused suspicion after “appearing nervous”. He gave a false name but quickly confessed, so police searched his vehicle, Leeds Crown Court was told this week.
They found £4,500 in cash, which was later confirmed to be his employer’s who confirmed he gave him the cash to buy a fridge. However, they also found 120 tranquiliser pills and wraps of cocaine that were worth £174, plus an additional £800 of cash.
They searched his home where they found another 660 sleeping tablets, and phone messages advertising them for sale.
During his police interview his admitted having a drug habit. A probation report into the 34-year-old explained that he was addicted to the Class C prescription drugs and sold them to friends, which the court found was consistent with the messages found, that they were sent to named contacts in his phone.
Gulzar, of Dirkhill Road, Bradford, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine, offering to supply Class C drugs and possession of trace amounts of a psychoactive drug that was found in his car.
Khadim Al'Hassan, mitigating said: “This was not a case of widespread street dealing.”
Judge Robin Mairs told him: “You have been either to cocaine or sleeping tablets at the same time, it does not matter.” He jailed him for 14-months, suspended for 18 months and gave him 150 hours of unpaid work.