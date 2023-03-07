The three men tried to convince officers they had only been in the house on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood the day before the raid on December 30 and knew nothing about the drugs. Police forced entry to the property and found more than 470 plants in the loft space in various stages of growth.

They arrested Egzon Hadreginas and Edon Hajredini, both 21, and Agron Cikoja, age 26, who were all asleep in the property at the time.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed told Leeds Crown Court that the current crop had an estimated street value of £259,000 and was capable of producing more than £1 million worth a year.

The three were all caught tending to the cannabis farm at the property on Stainbeck Road, Meanwood. Pictured (top right) is Cikoja, (middle) Hajredini and Hadreginas.

Officers also seized equipment for growing, including air filters and lights, along with an cash-counting machine placed inside a sofa. The defendants also had considerable amounts of cash on them, from £460 to £1,630.

During questioning, all three denied knowing about the drug operation, with Hajredini telling police he had been the keys to the house the day before because he had nowhere to stay. Hadreginas said he came to Leeds the day before their arrest and met a man in a cafe who offered him accommodation.

Cikoja said he too was offered accommodation after “chance meeting in a park” the day before.

They all eventually pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, but in a lesser role. Judge Robin Mairs refused to accept their version of events and offered them the chance to give evidence in court to support their claims, but they declined.

Mitigating for all three, Simon Jowett said: “They fully accept they were working but that does not mean they were in a significant role. Even people in a lesser role are not going to be doing it for free. There is always going to be an element of payment. The amount of money they were found with does mean it’s a significant role.

"They are right at the bottom of the rung of a cannabis operation. There’s no evidence that they have any knowledge of the scale of the operation.”

He said that Hajredini had been in the UK since he was 15, had attended college and was waiting on an asylum application. Hadreginas had come to the UK to find work in construction and was under pressure to support his family.

Meanwhile, Cikoja had been in the UK for five years and was known to immigration, was desperate for work but was unable to get any legally.

Mr Jowett said: “These are three young men who have been placed in a position to look after cannabis plants, to take all the risks that all the people higher up the chain to not want to take.”

Judge Mairs jailed them all for 30 months and said: “I do not accept it was a lesser role. I offered you all the chance to give evidence and each of you have refused that opportunity. You were aware of the scale of the operation.

